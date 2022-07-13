Mattel Inc. Unveils New Barbie Doll Dedicated to Dr. Jane Goodall

A Jane Goodall Barbie doll has just hit the market.

It has been a longtime wish of Dr. Jane Goodall to inspire young girls.

The doll was created to celebrate Goodall's groundbreaking research with chimpanzees and her nature conservation efforts.

Since Dr. Jane Goodall’s journey at age 26 to study chimpanzees in their natural habitat, she's paved the way for humanitarian leaders to forge their own path. Her work as an ethologist, conservationist & animal advocate has been a force of compassion & a benefit to our planet.🌍 pic.twitter.com/4o5PBaRL2l — Barbie (@Barbie) July 12, 2022

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago. I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference,” said Dr. Jane Goodall in a statement.

Goodall is well-known for her research observing chimpanzees' similar characteristics to humans. Her work has drastically changed the way we look at the behaviors of animals and humans.

This doll is the first doll in Mattel's 'Inspiring Women Series' to be made from recycled plastic.

“Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel in a statement.

The doll comes with a chimpanzee figure named after Goodall's famous chimpanzee companion, David Greybeard. It also comes with a notebook and a pair of binoculars.

The release of the doll comes just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on July 14.

Other dolls in the 'Inspiring Women Series' include Ida B. Wells and Maya Angelou.