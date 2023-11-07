Matthew Perry prevented Chandler from cheating on Monica in ‘Friends'

The late Matthew Perry nixed a "Friends" storyline that would have put his beloved character in bed with another woman, the actor cast as his would-be fling revealed Tuesday.

Perry feared that fans would "never forgive" Chandler Bing for cheating on Monica Geller — his on-screen love interest played by Courteney Cox — according to actor Lisa Cash, who had been tabbed to play the other woman.

For two days, Cash rehearsed the role of a Las Vegas hotel worker bringing room service to Chandler, who was upset that Monica had lunch with her former boyfriend Richard, played by Tom Selleck. And in the course of Chandler pouring his heart out, he was set to cheat on Monica with Cash's character.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But on the day Cash's part was going to be shot, an assistant director told her that the scene — and her role — had been cut, she recalled.

"Matthew Perry said the audience would never forgive him," Cash told NBC News on Tuesday. "Matthew Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive him (Chandler), which made a lot of sense."

“Friends” still used Cash in that Season 5 episode — “The One in Vegas: Part I,” which aired May 20, 1999 — casting her as a flight attendant.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.