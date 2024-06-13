Woman shot in Boston's Seaport District; police searching for gunman: LIVE UPDATE

A news conference with Boston police is expected shortly. It will be streamed atop this story.

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in Boston's Seaport District on Thursday.

Boston police said they received a call around 11:43 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the area of 200 Pier 4 Boulevard. They said the victim, an adult female, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Photos from the ground showed an area blocked off with yellow police tape in front of the Circle Furniture store, with multiple officers at the scene.

Aerial footage from the scene showed police investigators focusing their attention on a car on the side of the street.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are now searching for the shooter. They were not able to provide a description of the suspect.