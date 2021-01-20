New Episodes of ‘This Is Us' Delayed Amid COVID-19 Surge in Los Angeles

"This Is Us" fans won't be able to catch up with the Pearson family this week.

Dan Fogelman, the NBC drama's creator, announced Tuesday that new episodes are being delayed because of a new surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles.

No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight - Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry! — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 19, 2021

"No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight — Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks," Fogelman tweeted Tuesday. "But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!"

"This is Us" is hardly the only TV show to be waylaid by the pandemic again.

Several studios, including Netflix, Warner Bros. Television, and Sony Pictures Television, are further delaying production of their Los Angeles-based shows because of the increasing amount of COVID-19 cases in the region, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Los Angeles County has reported more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with more than 13,000 dying of complications of the virus.

On Dec. 28, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released a statement urging productions to consider closing during the "catastrophic" surge in cases.

"Although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in Covid cases," the statement read. according to Film LA. "Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible."

