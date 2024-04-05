Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher break up after 13 years of marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are going their separate ways.

The long-term couple have announced they're divorcing after 13 years of marriage and more than two decades together.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years," a joint statement shared to their Instagram Stories April 5 read, "we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

The pair, who share three kids, added, "We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Cohen and Fisher tied the knot in 2010, eight years after the two crossed paths at a party.

"She was hilarious," the comedian told the New York Times in 2020 of the "Wedding Crashers" star. "We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

As he shared at the time, "It seems bizarre that we're still married in Hollywood after so many years."

It's a sentiment that Fisher treasured over the years.

"Choosing to be together every day is incredibly romantic," she previously told the Sunday Telegraph. "I love marriage. I think it's a wonderful institution and it's the most important decision you make. Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It's amazing. It's like winning the lottery, having a good partner."

The "Now You See Me" star also echoed the details of their foundation just one year before they privately filed for divorce.

"I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody," Fisher told E! News in 2022, but "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with, everything else seems to fall into place."