Selena Gomez debuts “B” ring amid Benny Blanco romance rumors

Shortly after Selena Gomez appeared to confirm she's dating musician Benny Blanco, the "Come & Get It" singer shared a photo of her finger with a “B” ring on it.

By Kisha Forde

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Looks like Selena Gomez won't be single soon after all.

After appearing to confirm she's dating "Eastside" musician Benny Blanco, the "Same Old Love" singer fueled romance rumors with her latest photo shared to social media. In the black-and-white pic posted to Instagram Stories Dec. 7, Gomez's left finger is seen sporting a bejeweled "B" ring.

The latest hint at a budding romance between the two came shortly after she also shared a snap of her leaning her head against what appeared to be Blanco's chest.

ICYMI, Gomez seemed to confirm exactly what the heart wants, as seen in screenshots circulating on social media, commenting on a fan page's Instagram post, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she added, prior to comments on the post being disabled, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

The 31-year-old—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd—also addressed those who had questions about her new relationship with the songwriter, noting that if fans "actually care" about her, they should support her latest chapter.

Selena Gomez's Best Songs

"This is my happiest," Gomez wrote. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."

E! News has reached out to reps for Gomez and Blanco for additional comment and has not heard back.

Keep reading to come and get a glimpse of the "Ring" singer throughout the years.

