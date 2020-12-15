Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne is letting fans know that she was recently hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 68-year-old co-host of "The Talk" posted the health update to Instagram on Monday, explaining that her ongoing recovery has coincided with a previously planned break for the CBS daytime-chat series. She also pointed out that she is currently quarantining away from husband Ozzy Osbourne, who is 72.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for covid 19," she wrote. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

The Instagram account for "The Talk" commented on the post, writing, "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you."

A number of celebrities shared their well-wishes in the comments, including Carrie Ann Inaba, who posted about her own positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.

Couples Married During COVID-19

"Love you so much my friend," the "Dancing With the Stars" judge wrote on Osbourne's post. "Sending you so much love... and praying for a full recovery."

Also sharing her support was Nicole Scherzinger, who competed against Osbourne as an opposing judge on two recent seasons of the British version of "The X Factor."

"Praying for you and love you," Scherzinger said.

This is not the only recent health concern for "The Osbournes" couple, who tied the knot in July 1982. Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019 and opened up about his ongoing battle with the illness earlier this year on "Good Morning America."