Star Jenna Ortega spotted as ‘Beetlejuice 2' films in Melrose

Lights, camera, action!

The city of Melrose, Massachusetts, got an up-close look at the sequel of 80s movie classic "Beetlejuice" as filming, long-delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike, got underway on Thursday.

One of the stars, Jenna Ortega, was spotted doing multiple takes riding a bicycle down the street while famed director Tim Burton looked on, back at the helm for "Beetlejuice 2."

Some neighbors couldn't have been more excited to see Hollywood descend on Melrose, where it was still very much Halloween even weeks after the holiday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After deals in the writer and actor strikes, work on the Beetlejuice sequel has resumed, with filming set to begin Thursday.

Several blocks by Emerson and Charles streets were completely transformed into a Hollywood movie set, decked out in skeletons, pumpkins and other spooky props.

"There is a large crew here, there are people coming in from all over the country or the world to film this, to experience Melrose and spend money at the restaurants and lodging and stuff," said Brendan Conley a Melrose resident.

Crews and production teams took over the quaint city, and what is a Hollywood movie set without the movie stars? Crowds got a glimpse of actress Jenna Ortega filming multiple takes while riding a bike down the street.

Brendan Conley Actress Jenna Ortega on set in Melrose, Massachusetts, for the filming of "Beetlejuice 2" on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Brendan Conley Actress Jenna Ortega on a bicycle while filming "Beetlejuice 2" in Melrose, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Tim Burton was seen all decked out in black. Original cast members like Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder are also set to star in the sequel, which is nearly done filming, though they didn't make an appearance on Thursday.

"Michael Keaton! I wish I could see him," said Debbie Bodner, who lives near the set, with a laugh. "But, I mean, Tim Burton! Just to get a glimpse of him, you know? Even at a distance."

Brendan Conley Director Tim Burton on set in Melrose, Massachusetts, for the filming of "Beetlejuice 2" on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Gabriela Merullo, of Melrose, said she came extra-early to catch a glimpse of the stars in action: "I've been here for like two hours just watching. They just keep redoing the same scene over and over but it's interesting to watch, it's fun."

There was a parking ban in effect for some portions of roadways in Melrose through Saturday at 8 a.m. due to the filming.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)