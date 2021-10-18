For Sarah Snook, the month of February has become extra special -- and for a reason much bigger than Valentine's Day.

The "Succession" star, who graced the November cover of Vogue Australia, revealed in the outlet's cover story that she's been sitting on a little blissful secret: She and Australian comedian Dave Lawson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she explained to the publication of her now-husband. "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in my backyard."

One of the witnesses at the February ceremony, which took place at her home in Brooklyn, included her "Succession" co-star Ashley Zukerman (who plays Nate Sofrelli).

Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

For the big day, the bride opted to keep it simple and wore a vintage velvet Chlo coat and Blundstones.

Referring to their relationship blossoming over the past two years within the pandemic, Snook added, "It's been a ride. There's so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I've been very fortunate. There's a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."

The HBO star echoed the same sentiment of finding her silver lining when speaking to Town & Country about her low-key nuptials. "We're in that very fortunate and strange position," she told the outlet in the article published on Oct. 17, "To be like, 'Well, f--k this pandemic,' but also we wouldn't have had this relationship if it never happened."

If you can't wait to see more of Snook, then you're in luck: Season 3 of "Succession" premiered on Oct. 17 and will have enough juicy drama to keep us going for -- well, perhaps, forever.