Taylor Swift, Kylie and Jason Kelce unite to support Travis Kelce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift turned her WAG game up to 11 as she joined Travis Kelce's whole family to cheer him on in the NFL playoffs.

The Grammy winner appeared with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, as well as parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, in a luxury suite at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo, N.Y. as Travis' team faced off against the Buffalo Bills Jan. 21.

The winner of the game, the 11th that Swift has attended since the couple began dating last summer, will advance to the AFC Championship, which precedes the 2024 Super Bowl.

At the game, the first she's attended with Jason and Kylie Kelce, Swift wore a cream and white varsity jacket, a product of the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project, paired with a red wool cap.

In a Jan. 20 promo for his and Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights," Travis Kelce had himself sported a similar cap, as well as a mustard yellow suit paired with a multi-colored, striped shirt—an outfit reminiscent of Swift's look in her "Anti-Hero" music video. Jason Kelce later joked about his brother's look on X, writing, "Looks like he's auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film."

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Are \Twinning & Winning\ at Chiefs Game

This marked a rare appearance at a Chiefs game for Travis Kelce's brother, who wore a T-shirt bearing the words "Big Yeti"—Travis Kelce's nickname. The event comes six days after his own NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get knocked out of the first round of the playoffs.

Taylor Swift didn't let the freezing temperatures stop her from cheering on her man Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce later addressed fans' speculation about his possible retirement on the Jan. 17 episode of "New Heights," saying, "When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."

Swift last attended a Chiefs game Jan. 13, when the team beat the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. At the time, Swift played cheer captain with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, wearing matching customized puffer jackets designed by Kristin Juszczyk—the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk—that bared their respective partners' names and jersey numbers.

Brittany Mahomes shared several photos of herself and Swift "twinning & winning" along with fellow "WAG" Lyndsay Bell, the pregnant wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell.

So, how did Swift and Travis Kelce's love story really start? According to Travis Kelce, someone on the "Wildest Dreams" singer's team played Cupid.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner," he said in a November interview with WSJ. magazine, noting he later received a text from Swift. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Swift's second cousin, dirt track racer Danny Frye III, recently weighed in on his involvement with the coupling, telling FloRacing in an interview published Jan. 13, "Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce."