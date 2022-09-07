Children's television

That's Right: Netflix Is Rebooting ‘Teletubbies'

Netflix will drop a "Teletubbies" reboot this November, narrated by a fan favorite "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star

By Charlotte Walsh

Teletubbies
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are set to bring more sunshine back into our lives.

Netflix is rebooting the beloved BBC classic "Teletubbies" for audiences everywhere. The show will follow our favorite "Teletubbies" interacting in their new world--all narrated by "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Tituss Burgess. Let's just hope there's some Tubby Custard involved.

"Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st-century refresh of the beloved preschool series," the streamer teased. "Each episode includes new, original 'Tummy Tales' songs that will have the entire family dancing along!"

The 'Tubbies will be voiced by Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage. No word yet on which child will be playing the sun (though, by the looks of the poster, she's already been cast).

The announcement was part of a larger lineup of children's shows coming to Netflix soon. Also making their debuts are "Spirit Rangers," which follows a trio of kids who help protect the land and spirits of the national park that they call home, and "Princess Power," based on the book "Princesses Wear Pants" by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim. New iterations of "Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant," "Gabby's Dollhouse," "StoryBots" and "Cocomelon" are also coming soon.

"Teletubbies" originally ran from 1997 to 2001, with a revival running from 2015 to 2018. The show focused on four colorful characters--the titular "Teletubbies"--named for the antennae on their heads and television screens on their stomachs, which frequently showed clips of other children in Britain.

The children's characters have been having a bit of a revival in recent years due to their TikTok presence. On the account, which posted its first video in 2020, the 'Tubbies have been seen revisiting their iconic custard, using popular audios like the "Corn Kid" song and even completing BTS' "Super Tuna" dance challenge.

"Teletubbies" will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 14.

