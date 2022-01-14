Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Charged With DUI in Georgia

Haddish later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail, Myers said

Tiffany Haddish
Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.

The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Haddish later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail, Myers said. He did not release any information about a possible court date.

A spokesman for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Entertainment News

Cheer 2 hours ago

Netflix's ‘Cheer' Returns After Team's Major Highs and Lows

Netflix 3 hours ago

Netflix Upping US, Canada Prices With Competition Growing

Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy “Girls Trip” and has starred in such movies as “The Kitchen,” “Night School” and “Like A Boss.” She’s also written the New York Times best seller, “The Last Black Unicorn” and hosted the popular television show “Kids Say The Darndest Things.”

Peachtree City is located about 40 miles (63 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tiffany Haddishgeorgia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us