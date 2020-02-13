Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Slammed for Saying ‘Gay Men Should Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Heels’

Later in the broadcast, Williams said she stands by everything she says on her show

Wendy Williams was slammed for saying "gay men should stop wearing our skirts and our heels" on an episode of her daytime talk show that aired Thursday.

During the Hot Topics segment of "The Wendy Williams Show," she asked who in the audience would be celebrating Galentine's Day, the Valentine's Day alternative popularized on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation," NBC News reports.

“I don’t care if you’re gay," Williams said, adding that gay men don't menstruate every 28 days. "You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through."

Williams went on to say: "And stop wearing our skirts and our heels," which some interpreted was a dig at "Pose" star Billy Porter.

Her remarks were met with swift backlash online.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

