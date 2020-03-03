Kelly’s Roast Beef May Be Opening Locations in Quincy, Natick, Worcester and Providence

A legendary local group of roast beef spots is in expansion mode, with two new locations potentially coming to the Greater Boston area -- including a return to a town it left a couple of years ago.

According to a source, Kelly's Roast Beef has some plans in the works to expand through the Northeast, with a post from the franchising.com site indicating that up to six new locations could be on their way to New England within the next two years, including ones in Quincy and Natick. The post also says that there could be as many as 50 total outlets in the next five years, including the possibility of express locations at universities and in food courts within malls. (Also mentioned are locations expected to open in Worcester and Providence over the next two years.)

Kelly's first started out in 1951 at Revere Beach and currently has locations in Danvers, Medford, and Saugus as well as the original restaurant; a location of the roast beef place had been at Jordan's Furniture in Natick, but it closed in early 2018.

The website for Kelly's Roast Beef can be found at https://www.kellysroastbeef.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)