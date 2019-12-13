New Pizza Place Opens in Former Papa Gino’s Location in Walpole

A new spot for pizza and more has come to the southwest suburbs of Boston, and it has taken over the space where a location of a local pizza chain had been.

According to a source, GG Pizza Company is now open in Walpole, moving into the former Papa Gino's space in the Walpole Mall. Based on its Facebook page and website, the new eatery is a family-owned restaurant that offers pizza, pasta dishes, sandwiches, calzones, seafood items, and more.

The address for this new dining spot at the Walpole Mall is: GG Pizza Company, 90 Providence Highway (Route 1), East Walpole, MA, 02032. Its website can be found at https://ggpizzaco.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)