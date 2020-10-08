Sweetgreen Is Opening a New Location in Massachusetts. Here's Where

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk]

A growing chain of dining spots known for its healthy options is opening yet another Boston-area location, with this one on its way to Cambridge.

According to its website, Sweetgreen is planning to open a new outlet in Kendall Square, with the Broadway shop joining another one in Cambridge (in Harvard Square) along with a number of others in and around Boston. The chain, which started out in Washington, DC, and is now headquartered in Culver City, California, is known mainly for its salads and grain bowls using seasonal and sustainable ingredients.

The address for this upcoming Sweetgreen in Kendall Square is: 145 Broadway, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for the chain is at https://www.sweetgreen.com/

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area