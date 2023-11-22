Alabama A&M will lead bands in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

When nearly a dozen marching bands make their way through the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday, there will be a sea of maroon and white. That’ll be Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon and White band.

Officials selected Alabama A&M to lead the 11 marching bands in the parade, making it the HBCU’s first band appearance in the event’s almost 100-year history. The university’s Dancin’ Divas will perform with the band, and again in a special performance with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, the university announced.

Carlton Wright, director of university bands, told USA Today that Alabama A&M applied two years ago. He learned the band had been accepted in February 2022 and the Marching Maroon and White immediately began fundraising and rehearsing for the New York trip.

With the big performance coming Thursday, Wright said it’s “really real now.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“So, we’re excited about that and a little bit nervous as well … But once we get started on the first step of the parade; we will be okay,” he told USA Today. He added: “It’s a great reward for our students to be able to attend this parade because they’ve worked hard to raise the funds for the past two years. To end this semester and this marching band season on a high note like this is wonderful.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.