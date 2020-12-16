2020 Winter Style Trends

Looking for the perfect place to get all your holiday shopping done? Primark is the perfect place with options for everyone in your family, all at reasonable prices. And, there’s probably something there to spoil yourself as well!

Just because people are masking up to stay safe does not mean they need to mask their style! Men, women and children can all stay on trend with fun options from Primark. Colton and Maria explored some of this season’s hottest trends.

Trend 1: Subtle Plaid

Maria is rocking both a plaid pant and fun plaid overcoat. The cozy winter white sweatshirt underneath keeps is simple yet chic. To top off the outfit, Maria is wearing a stacked heel bootie.

Plaid Overcoat: $45

Blouse - $16

Plaid Skinny Trouser- $18

Neutral Heeled Boot - $17

Outfit Total: $96

Trend 2: Blue Holiday

There’s no reason to be blue about the holidays in this look! Colton is bringing his cozy Christmas look up a notch with the versatile bomber jacket. The jacket paired with plaid pants (two trends in one look!) and classic sneaker is the perfect way to look put together without too much work.

Moto Jacket-$30

Plaid Trouser-$25

Sneakers-$21

Outfit Total: $76

Trend 3: Edgy Feminine

This next look is the perfect way to delicately add some edge. Maria is wearing a winter white sweater on top and adds the motto jacket and studded boot bring to bring out the inner rockstar. Maria says, “Everyone needs a plaid skirt in their holiday rotation” and this one finishes the look perfectly.

Moto Jacket -$19

Cream Turtleneck -$18

Plaid skirt -$16

Embellished Combat Boot -$23

Outfit Total: $76

Trend 4: Plaid Suit

Plaid is not just for the ladies! Guys, a plaid blazer is a simple way to bring your style game to the next level. The classic denim and burgundy knit sweater keep the look comfortable and casual. Colton loves these jeans because they are made from sustainable cotton.

Blazer-$52

Burgundy Turtleneck-$17

Sustainable Cotton Denim-$16

Sneakers-$21

Outfit Total: $106

And there’s more than just clothes, Primark has a variety of great beauty, home, and gift options as well.

For more information on store hours and details head to primark.com.

[Sponsored]