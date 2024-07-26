Stanley x LoveShackFancy: All the details on the newest collab

This might be one of the most iconic partnerships for those who like to sip in style. Stanley just announced its first-ever fashion collaboration with vintage-inspired brand LoveShackFancy. The collection of tumbler cups will drop on Tuesday, August 6 at noon EST.

PHOTO CREDIT: Stanley x LoveShackFancy

The floral designs are bound to bring cravings for something sweet, featuring the best pink, purple, and blue pastels. From left to right, the collection features, "Everblooming Rosettes," "Blooming Heirloom," "Ribbon Rosa" and "Happy Thoughts." Each with a different base color, there is truly one for every kind of beverage enthusiast that loves an aesthetically pleasing look.

The 40 oz stainless steel cups retail for $60 each. It can keep drinks cold for hours, whether taking a long hike in the heat or simply making it through a day at work without having to refill. This limited edition Stanley includes a comfortable grip, a reusable straw, and a decorative straw-topper bow -- for both spillage protection and cuteness overload.



Stanley is also no stranger to an adorably creative drop. Just last month, they launched 'baby' Stanley cups at Target for the little ones to enjoy.

PHOTO CREDIT: Stanley x LoveShackFancy

Although there is still some time before the Stanley x LoveShackFancy collaboration goes live, it is already one for the books. You can be notified when they become available by signing up on the Stanley and LoveShackFancy official websites.