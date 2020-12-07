3 Ideas to Help You With Holiday Shopping

Need some ideas for the perfect gift this year? Lifestyle Expert Amy E. Goodman has some great ideas to help you start crossing people off your list.

First, Amy recommends starting at Burlington to get something for everyone: clothes, winter jackets, home décor, beauty and more.

Maybe you normally travel for the holiday and need to up your decorating game? It's also a great place to stock up on your home and holiday decor with items like wall decor, throw pillows and more.

Now through January 4th, Burlington is hosting their 14th Annual Coat Drive. Customers are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to any Burlington location (find the closest one to you here!) to drop off and receive a 10% off coupon for your next Burlington purchase.

Next, whether celebrating on Zoom or in person (safely, of course!) we want to look our best. Amy is loving Revlon One-Step Dryer and Volumizer. This has been a buzzy beauty must-have in 2020 as it divides your drying time in half and gives you what looks like a salon-quality blowout at home. This season Revlon released a special edition: Red Holiday!

Finally, to get you in the spirit: Rabbit Hole Whiskey! There are a variety of bourbons and ryes, but Amy's favorite if the Heigold. It makes a great gift for those 21 and older or a great pre-holiday purchase for family entertaining (per CDC guidelines.)

This article is sponsored by: Spotlight Media Relations.