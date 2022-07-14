all inclusive boston

5 Food Trucks in Boston With Cultural Flair

When it comes to eating outdoors, these Boston food trucks are a few musts when it comes to street food.

Now that summer is in full swing, people are out and about but are often running from here to there. Life is busy, and that means you need good food fast.

Enter food trucks. They travel around Boston and offer all kinds of options that go well beyond your typical fast food.

Here are 5 food trucks in the Boston area with global flavors:

1. Jamaica Mi Hungry: Also has locations in Jamaica Plain and Allston

Type of Cuisine: Jamaican

2. Chicken & Rice Guys: Also has locations in Boston and Everett

Type of Cuisine: Mediterranean

3. Gourmet Kreyol: Just a Food Truck

Type of Cuisine: Haitian

4. Bon Me: Also has locations in Back Bay, Boston Public Market, Fort Point Boston, and numerous spots in Cambridge.

Type of Cuisine: Vietnamese

5. Frozen Hoagies: Also in Winchester

Type of Cuisine: Dessert

The city of Boston wants all visitors to feel welcome, and all residents to feel included. The many multi-cultural experiences available in the city's neighborhoods help make that possible! Kwani Lunis lets you in on some of the coolest places you may not know about – but should-- in Jamaica Plain. It’s presented in partnership with All Inclusive Boston. For more, check out allinclusivebos.com

