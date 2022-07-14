5 Food Trucks in Boston With Cultural Flair

Now that summer is in full swing, people are out and about but are often running from here to there. Life is busy, and that means you need good food fast.
Enter food trucks. They travel around Boston and offer all kinds of options that go well beyond your typical fast food.
Here are 5 food trucks in the Boston area with global flavors:
1. Jamaica Mi Hungry: Also has locations in Jamaica Plain and Allston
Type of Cuisine: Jamaican
2. Chicken & Rice Guys: Also has locations in Boston and Everett
Type of Cuisine: Mediterranean
More dining in Boston
3. Gourmet Kreyol: Just a Food Truck
Type of Cuisine: Haitian
4. Bon Me: Also has locations in Back Bay, Boston Public Market, Fort Point Boston, and numerous spots in Cambridge.
Type of Cuisine: Vietnamese
5. Frozen Hoagies: Also in Winchester
Type of Cuisine: Dessert