Boston Brings The Heat: ‘The Art of Burning' at The Huntington at the Calderwood Pavilion

“The Art of Burning” at The Huntington at the Calderwood Pavilion dives into what happens when love turns to rage during an acrimonious divorce and custody battle in America.

Check it out through February 12th and visit www.MeetBoston.com for more hot shows and events that are always popping up in Boston.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Meet the Embrace. A monument in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King now lives in the Boston Common.