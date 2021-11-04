hot topics

Hot Topics: DZ's Favorite Housewife, Cardi B's New Digs, Best Holiday Shopping & More

Derek Z's daily list of everything people are talking about.

The New England Christmas Festival is back! Derek Zagami says over 300 pop-ups will be available at the 35th annual event November 5-7th at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. Derek says it's the perfect way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Speaking of the holidays, our resident Realitea star is spilling the literal 'tea': DZ says Starbucks red cups are back for the season.

Earlier, Derek got an exclusive look inside Cardi B's over-the-top birthday present: new digs in the Dominican Republican. Now the mega-popular singer is showing off pictures of yet another massive new home she's building.

For details on that, plus DZ's favorite Housewife watch above.

