Hot Trends for Weddings in 2023

Wedding trends change from year to year, but good style is always in season. Britt Cole and Francie Dorman, the co-owners of Mavinhouse Events stopped by The Hub Today to break things down for all things nuptial 2023.

Keeping things colorful

It's time to play with color theory, according to Cole and Dorman. When thinking about your overall themes, think about bold colors like blues, oranges, and pinks.

Magenta is the overall color of the year and it can be worked into your wedding scheme. Cole and Dorman suggest going with patterns and textures for tabletop designs.

Practical style

Of course, all eyes will be waiting to see what the bride and her tribe will be donning that day.

The emphasis this year is on a curated wedding wardrobe. Cole and Dorman suggest a bridal gown that can take you from ceremony to reception, with a piece or two that can be removed to create the appearance of two different looks.

And why not go nontraditional with the bridesmaids, moving away from matchy-matchy and into complementary ready-to-wear (and wear again) gowns?

Fun is in fashion

Perhaps the most important thing to remember is that the day should be fun! There is a swing towards 'what's old is new again', with an emphasis on nostalgia. Clients, say Cole and Dorman, want a party, like the emergence of the Roaring '20s as we emerge from the COVID crisis.

