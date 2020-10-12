How Boston 10k for Women and Black Girls Run! Are Giving Back

Last year on this day thousands of women were crossing the finish line of the Boston 10k for Women. Today, those women are celebrating their 10k finish in their own neighborhoods for this year’s virtual event.

The mission of the Boston 10k for Women is to encourage young women and girls to get active and healthy. Their Official Charity Program allows runners to make their miles mean something more by supporting that mission through local organizations. This year’s charities are Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Black Girls Run!, Dream Big!, and Stride for Stride. The race team was able to raise a couple thousand dollars for the charities.

Black Girls Run! is national organization with chapters across the country, including Boston. Their mission is to encourage and support women and girls, especially Black women, to make fitness and healthy living a priority. Boston Ambassadors Katonya Burke and Tiffany Gayle Chenault and their group of 1,700 women across Massachusetts, are setting an example to prove that running is a space for everyone.

To further their mission, they are donating the money donated by this year’s Boston 10k for Women to Sole Train to support their movement in the next generation. Sole Train is a community building and mentoring program that uses running as a vehicle for setting and achieving seemingly impossible goals.

Learn more about the other Official Charity Program organizations here.