Iconic Turtleneck Style With Dudley Stephens

We all love transitional pieces that can walk through the seasons, and a turtleneck is a style staple that you need now!
A turtleneck can even take you right into the holidays. Anna Rossi caught up with Lauren Stephens, the CEO & Co-founder of Dudley Stephens, whose company has made this timeless classic look fresh for today.
Lauren highlighted three complete looks. Watch above for her styling tips and then check out the details on the complete looks:
LOOK 1 OUT ON THE TOWN - TURN HEADS
- Dudley Stephens Black Cobble Hill in Terry Fleece
- Dudley Stephens Cream Shearing Rockland Coat
- Marc Fisher boots with shearling
- Tory Sport black leggings
- B Low the belt
2 SPORTY CHIC - ATHLEISURE
- Dudley Stephens Natural Blush Greenpoint in Vello Fleece
- Tuckernuck Sport leggings
- ON Sneakers
- J Crew sunglasses
COMFY CHIC - FESTIVE