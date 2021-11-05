fall fashion

Iconic Turtleneck Style With Dudley Stephens

We all love transitional pieces that can walk through the seasons, and a turtleneck is a style staple that you need now!

A turtleneck can even take you right into the holidays. Anna Rossi caught up with Lauren Stephens, the CEO & Co-founder of Dudley Stephens, whose company has made this timeless classic look fresh for today.

Lauren highlighted three complete looks. Watch above for her styling tips and then check out the details on the complete looks:

LOOK 1   OUT ON THE TOWN - TURN HEADS 

2  SPORTY CHIC - ATHLEISURE 

 COMFY CHIC - FESTIVE

