Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay' Mixes Up Some Winning Tailgating Snacks

Chef Lambert Givens from Hunters Kitchen and Bar has some winning secrets to serve up the best snacks.

He's taken down the best of the best. Yes, Chef Lambert Givens of Hunters Kitchen and Bar in South Boston went on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay and actually took down the man, the myth, and the typically unbeatable legend, Bobby Flay himself.

Chef Givens and Hunters are known for their award-winning buttermilk ranch recipe and it's perfect for tailgating and football season.

The Chef stopped by The Hub Today to make the delectable, dippable dressing, and to highlight some of the best ways to serve up some scrumptious snacks that will win over all the football fans in your family.

Watch above to see the chef make his trademark dressing and more.

