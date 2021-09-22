historic swim

Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel Attempts Historic Swim from Rhode Island to Block Island for an Inspiring Cause

Three-time Olympian and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel is training for her next challenge, and it's right in her home state. She'll be attempting to swim 20 kilometers from Point Judith to Block Island, becoming the first woman to do so.

"So the name of the swim is Block Cancer, and my dad inspired me to do this," says Beisel.

She explains that, "In December, my dad got diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. And it was kind of a perfect storm of, 'Wow, I've always wanted to do this. Now, I have a very, very strong reason behind doing it where it's a little bit of a distraction for me. I can hopefully give my dad something to look forward to through his treatments, but also raise money for something that hits close to home.'"

Unfortunately, Beisel's father lost his battle in July, but Beisel wants to do the swim for him and to help others.

She says, "Hopefully me doing the swim and me raising this money with the community, [I] kind of can give somebody some extra time with a loved one. And I would do anything for one last hug with my dad, for one more week with my dad. And I know too many people feel the same."

So far, she has raised $120,000.

For more on her incredible journey, her training, her swim, and how you can help, watch the video above.

