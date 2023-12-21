How to prepare coquito, the popular Puerto Rican Christmas drink

Nothing like a coconut-flavored, eggnog-like drink from Puerto Rico to spicy things up during the holidays.
Coquito is the one drink that has transcended mainstream popularity as a Christmas drink of choice for Puerto Ricans.
HERE ARE INGREDIENTS YOU NEED TO MAKE A COQUITO:
- Condensed milk
- Evaporated milk
- Vanilla extract
- Ground cinnamon
- Coconut cream (some argue over brand preference)
- White rum (optional for virgin drink option)
HOW TO PREPARE COQUITO
- In a blender, add the evaporated milk, coconut cream, condensed milk, rum, vanilla extract and cinnamon.
- Blend on high speed for about 2 minutes until all the ingredients are blent together.
- Transfer the mixture to a glass bottle and chill in the refrigerator until quite cold.
- Garnished the drink with ground cinnamon or a cinnamon stick when served.
Although it began as a traditional Christmas Eve drink, in places like New York City it can also be commonly found during Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.