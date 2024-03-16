Pinch me! It's St. Patrick's Day weekend.

On Sunday, restaurants and businesses nationwide will be celebrating with discounts on all manner of food and drink in an emerald hue.

Whether you're looking for green donuts, mint shakes or Irish fare, you won't want to skip over these St. Patrick's Day deals.

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering a promotion on two cocktails all March long. You can grab the Tipsy Leprechaun for $5 or the Pot O’ Gold Daq-A-Rita for $7.

Baked by Melissa

Take 10% off the Shamrock Shuffle 50-pack and the Lucky Us 100-pack cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. Add either of these cupcake packs to your cart and they’ll drop to $63 and $121.50. Offer good through March. 19.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie will have $3 green beers, $4 Jameson sidecars, and $5 Guinness draughts.

If you're feeling lucky, make a purchase with the Bar Louie Mobile App and earn a surprise reward!

Dog Haus

From now until March 31, you can get a St. Patty's melt at Dog Haus and $1 will go towards No Kid Hungry.

On March 17, participating locations will have $6 green beers, $6 Jameson shots and $7 pickle backs.

Insomnia Cookies

When you visit an Insomnia Cookies location on March 17 while wearing green, you'll get a free classic cookie with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can score one free green Original Glazed donut when they wear green and visit a shop.

Limit 1 doughnut per guest per visit per day. Available in shop and drive thru only.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays will be serving up a "Lucky Smash" cocktail for a limited time for $7.77. The drink is made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, mint-infused simple syrup, and fresh lemon.

White Castle

Visit a White Castle now through 17 for a buy two, get two cheese sliders deal.

One coupon per customer, per visit.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland customers can score a free 3-pack of shoe charms when they make a $15 purchase in-store on March 17 and show this post at checkout.