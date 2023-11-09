Oxford

Charge dropped against convicted sex offender and former foster parent

Ray Blouin, previously convicted of sexually assaulting two other foster children, was facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14; the alleged victim in that case asked that the case be resolved without him having to testify

By Kathy Curran

NBC Universal, Inc.

A criminal charge against a convicted sex offender connected to a foster "house of horrors" in Oxford, Massachusetts, has been dropped.

Ray Blouin was facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. The alleged victim said when he was a young boy Blouin would put his hands in the boy's underwear and fondle him.

Multiple children were sexually, mentally and physically abused for years in the state-licensed foster home run by Ray and Susan Blouin.

Ray Blouin was already convicted of sexually assaulting two other foster children.

The alleged victim in this case was part of the recent $7 million settlement with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and the social workers assigned to the case.

He tells us he didn't want to move forward with the case because he wants to move on with his life, begin to heal mentally from the trauma, and work to advocate for foster children.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the case after the alleged victim asked that the case be resolved and informed them he didn't want to testify.

Blouin pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender on the day this charge was dropped.

Susan Blouin and her former boyfriend, Phil Paquette, also face criminal charges. They've entered not guilty pleas.

This article tagged under:

OxfordMassachusettsMassachusetts Department of Children and Families
