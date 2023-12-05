When a $600 package from Saks never arrived, NBC10 Boston was on the case

A missing package and a rejected refund claim led a Mashpee, Massachusetts, man to seek help from our NBC10 Boston Responds team.

A pricey pair of shoes was delivered somewhere in Mashpee in September, but Bruce Rosenfelt said he didn’t get them.

“This was the first time I've ever had a problem with delivery,” said Rosenfelt. “I bought the shoes on September 16. They were supposedly delivered on September 19.”

He ordered the $600 pair from Saks Fifth Avenue and his tracking information says the shoes were “left at the front door” and included a photo of a box on a porch. He contacted Saks.

“I called them maybe six or eight times. I've sent maybe five or six emails and I was on the chat, on live chat and automatic chat two or three times,” said Rosenfelt. “It's frustrating because I had pictures of where the shoes were delivered and pictures of my house and the front porch where they said it was delivered, which were clearly different.”

Rosenfelt said he tried to contact the shipper but was told that only Saks could put a trace on the package since they sent it.

He filed a claim with the store but it was denied. The company told him in an email, “after thoroughly researching your refund claim....our team has determined that we are unable to issue a refund for your request. Please know that our decision was made in accordance with our policies, and a wide variety of factors were considered in making this decision”.

“They obviously felt that I received the package and I had not,” said Rosenfelt. “ They know that they've delivered to me many, many times and never had a problem. So I was a little bit taken aback by the fact that they weren't going to honor this.”

He contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for help. We reached out to Saks about the situation and several hours later, the company sent me an email saying the issue had been resolved.

“They sent me an email and a text. They apologized for what happened. They said that they were going to refund the shoes and at the same time, they issued me a $250 gift certificate to Saks, which was very nice,” Rosenfelt said.

“It was a great result. It was just amazing. I can't believe you resolved this so quickly.”

