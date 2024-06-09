Worcester

One dead in Worcester motorcycle crash

Authorities say a Honda CRW came into contact with a Harley Davidson in the left lane westbound.

One person is dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police say the incident took place at around 1:40 p.m. on Interstate 290.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say a Honda CRW came into contact with a Harley Davidson in the left lane westbound.

Police say 56-year-old Robert Petterson, of Farmington, New Hampshire, was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Petterson was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to authorities, the CRV driver was not injured.

Two lanes were closed for nearly an hour but have since been reopened.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 4 hours ago

Bill requiring safe storage of firearms set to become law in Rhode Island​

Dartmouth 4 hours ago

Man convicted for role in 2001 stabbing deaths of Dartmouth College professors released from prison​

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us