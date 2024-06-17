Businesswoman & girl mom: Tips and strategies on how to do both

Nicole Walters is a powerhouse and has chosen to live her life boldly. She is a top-selling corporate executive who quit her job live on social media only to hire herself and build a million-dollar business in a year. Around the same time she went from mentor to mom to three girls. She shares her story, tips for success and so much more in her new, New York Times best-selling book, "Nothing is Missing: a Memoir of Living Boldly." She talks with Maria about:

Inspiration for her book & reaction to it becoming a best seller

Unexpected & fulfilling journey to motherhood

How to translate skills from parenting to business

Tips to be realistic and follow what works for YOU (not the people you see on social media or around town!)

Follow Nicole on social for more tips & strategies: @nicolewalters