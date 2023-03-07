How Being Diagnosed With Autism As An Adult Drives This Woman's Passion and Purpose

She is the multi-hyphenate; Morgan Harper Nichols is an artist, poet, author, podcast host, app creator, wife, mom, content creator, and more.

With a passion for creating and telling stories and lessons through art, Morgan has found a way to connect with millions of people around the world. Her social media platforms boast beautiful colors and thoughtful messages based on the stories of followers.

Just recently she released the third book of her trilogy, "You're Only Just Beginning," to embrace what the future holds.

In the latest episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, she chats with Maria about her diagnosis of autism (as an adult!) and ADHD and how it improved her life.

Morgan inspires us with her passion for creativity and connection.

Watch the full conversation with Morgan above or listen to the podcast version of Mom2Mom below.

