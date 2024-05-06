How to Carry Less and Enjoy Motherhood More with Erica Djossa

Cooking dinner is the easy part of the day -- it's the meal planning, anticipating the picky eater, grocery shopping, coordinating schedules, washing dishes, etc. that go with it that can become overwhelming; it's called invisible labor and it's something moms know all too well. Psychotherapist Erica Djossa is committed to helping moms lighten this heavy load with strategies to divide domestic and cognitive work at home in her new book "Releasing the Mother Load: How to Carry Less and Enjoy Motherhood More." Today she chats with Maria about:

What the "mother load" is and why it can be hard to understand and unpack

How to redefine "good mother" with a personal measuring stick

Load Maps -- what they are & how families can use them

Social expectations vs. family values

How to unsubscribe from comparison & expectations that don't serve you

For more tips & resources from Erica visit ericadjossa.com or follow her on social at @momwell.