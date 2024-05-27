Tractor-trailer slams into MassDOT sign, closing Route 24 in West Bridgewater for removal

A tractor-trailer struck a disabled car, went up on the guardrail and then slammed into a Massachusetts Department of Transportation sign that stretches across Route 24 in West Bridgewater, slowing traffic on Monday morning and later leading to an emergency closure on the southbound side of the highway.

According to MassDOT, all lanes northbound and southbound are closed. All northbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 24, while all southbound traffic detoured off at exit 28 B.

Update on #WestBridgewater RT-24-NB and SB Exit 28. All lanes NB and SB are closed, all NB traffic detoured off at exit 24. All SB traffic detoured off at exit 28 B. Removal of gantry ongoing. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 27, 2024

A firefighter told NBC10 Boston that no one was in the disabled vehicle; the truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. Video from the scene shows a Stop & Shop truck straddling the guardrail on the southbound side of the highway.

The West Bridgewater Fire Department initially urged commuters traveling in the area of Route 24 southbound between 104 and 106 to use caution due to the crash, saying the large sign that goes across the highway could be compromised after being struck by the semi truck.

MassDOT responded to the scene to inspect the area, announcing that an emergency closure would be in place on Route 24 at Exit 28. Route 24 southbound is closed at mile marker 27, and all traffic is off at Exit 28B. The closure is necessary to accommodate the emergency removal of the overhead sign and is expected to last several hours.

"Temporary traffic control typical details and Massachusetts guidelines for MassDOT will be utilized, using police detail officers," the transportation agency said.

​​Route 24 northbound will be detoured as follows:​

Take exit 24 to Route 104 eastbound;​

Left onto Elm Street;​

Elm Street becomes Scotland Street;​

Left onto South Elm Street;​

Right onto Pleasant Street;​

Right onto Route 106;​

Right for Route 24 northbound.​

Route 24 southbound will be detoured as follows:​

Take exit 28B onto Route 106 westbound;​

Left onto Route 138 southbound;​

Left onto I-495 southbound;​

Exit 19 for Route 24 southbound.​

MassDOT said drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. ​

Monday was expected to be a busy day on the region's roadways as many return home from the long holiday weekend on a day where rain and thunderstorms are expected.