‘Modern Mom Probs' with Tara Clark

Sometimes parenting is funny, other times its's serious. Sometimes it's fun, other times it's hard. When you're looking for a community that celebrates the whole experience, Modern Mom Probs is where you'll find it.

Founder Tara Clark shares how the community was born and has evolved over the last decade. She shares the TOP THREE issues moms face today (spoiler: they're all tech related!)

Plus, Tara shares how her mission to connect with women on social media has spread to other projects: a book, a podcast, clothing subscription business, and more.

