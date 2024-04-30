Maple Leafs extend series with overtime win over Bruins

The Bruins fell to the Maple Leafs in overtime Tuesday, extending the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Boston leads Toronto 3-2 in the series.
The Leafs got on the board first with a goal from Jake McCabe in the first period. Trent Frederic responded with a goal of his own, and that was all the scoring through regulation.
Matthew Knies scored the game-winner in overtime, giving Toronto a 2-1 victory.
