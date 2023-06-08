Google among companies urging employees to return to office

After initially embracing long-term work from home, many tech companies have started urging employees to come back to the office, sometime with employees pushing back.
But this may actually turn the tide, Google is reportedly putting its tech foot down and ordering more people back to the office more often.
Gia Vang speaks with business and tech reporter Scott Budman about this in the video above.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.