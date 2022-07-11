5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day.

1. Earnings and stocks

Earnings season kicks off this week as several big companies, including major Wall Street banks, report quarterly results. Futures were down Monday after Friday brought a stronger-than-expected jobs report and an overall winning week for stocks. While the second half has gotten off to a decent start, especially considering the awful first half for equities, investors will be watching earnings for signs of sagging consumer demand and ongoing supply chain problems, among other issues. Here are the big reports scheduled for this week:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

2. Musk weighs on Twitter

Joe Skipper | Reuters

Shares of social media giant Twitter fell in premarket trading Monday, a little more than two days after Elon Musk said he wanted to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Twitter, in turn, says it will pursue legal action to force Musk to complete the deal. It's been an uneasy pairing since Musk first said he would want to buy the company. His interactions with Twitter have been awkward at best and acrimonious at worst, and a resolution doesn't look like it's coming anytime soon.

3. Big week for Treasurys and economic data

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Treasury yields slipped a little early Monday morning as investors are set to parse some key economic data out this week after digesting the strong June jobs report Friday. Inflation is expected to stay hot in the June consumer price index, which hits Wednesday. On Thursday, the producer price index will give investors another snapshot of inflation in the U.S. Then, on Friday, traders will chew over the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment report for this month and June retail sales.

4. Slowdown for factories in China

Str | Afp | Getty Images

Chinese manufacturers are facing a pullback in demand from U.S. and European consumers, who are struggling with historic levels of inflation. While freight costs, which had surged during the Covid pandemic, are coming down a bit, there's still potential for a protracted decline in demand. "I would not call this reduction in demand a recession yet, but things seem to be heading towards troubled waters," Shabsie Levy, founder of digital supply chain platform Shifl, told CNBC.

5. 'Thor' leads big weekend

Disney

Disney's "Thor: Love and Thunder" was the king of the weekend, but the numbers show even better news for the movie industry. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry pulled in $143 million domestically, while the overall box-office haul for the weekend, including grosses for movies like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Elvis," will likely end up between $200 million and $250 million. Compare that with a similar pre-pandemic weekend in June 2019, when Sony and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and Disney's "Toy Story 4″ and "Aladdin" helped pull in $185 million at the box office.

– CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Ryan Browne, Matt Clinch, Su-Lin Tang, Evelyn Cheng and Sara Whitten contributed to this report.

— Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every stock move. Follow the broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.