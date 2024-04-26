Activist Ancora endorsed by second Norfolk Southern union in proxy contest

The BLET Teamsters said they would back activist Ancora's efforts to oust Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw in favor of new management.

It's the second union endorsement for the activist's seven-director slate. It means roughly half of NSC's unionized workforce is supporting Ancora.

Ancora and Norfolk Southern have been making their case to shareholders ahead of a May 9 annual meeting.

The BLET Teamsters, which represents the engineers and trainsmen who operate Norfolk Southern's locomotives, said Friday they're throwing their weight behind Ancora.

"After the railroad's CEO Alan Shaw hired COO John Orr and following the public comments of both those executives on their strategy for NS, our General Chairman determined that a change at the top is needed," BLET president Edward Hall said.

Union support is unusual for an activist railroad campaign. The BLET Teamsters initially said they would vote their shares with management in February, but decided to back the plan for leadership change following outreach and meetings from CEO pick Jim Barber and Ancora's COO nominee Jamie Boychuk.

"It's a privilege to receive support from the BLET Teamsters, who believe in our plan to improve performance, safety and employee relations at Norfolk Southern," Barber said.

The latest endorsement, coupled with the support of the BMWED Teamsters earlier this week, means roughly half of NSC's unionized employees are supporting the activist, Ancora said.

"We recognize the hard work that the BLET Teamsters members and all of the Company's employees put in every day," Boychuk said.

The BMWED Teamsters also initially came out against the activist's plan in February, before deciding to back Ancora.

Norfolk Southern and Ancora are fighting to win support from the railroad's shareholders ahead of a May 9 annual meeting. Ancora has nominated seven directors and has argued that the railroad needs to focus on more traditional precision-scheduled railroading principles.

Norfolk Southern, along with some union leaders, regulators, and customers, has said pursuing a PSR-focused plan would be damaging to the railroad. Norfolk Southern was forced to make significant operational changes after a devastating derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in 2023.

Regulators have praised Norfolk Southern's response to the crisis. The company announced a $600 million settlement around the derailment earlier this year, and has said that maintaining a safety-oriented culture is a top priority.

Norfolk Southern was not immediately available for comment.