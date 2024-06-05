Asia stocks rise as ECB appears set to cut rates and softer labor market fuels hopes the Fed might follow suit

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stocks rose Thursday on expectations that the European Central Bank will cut rates, with softer U.S. labor market data fueling hopes that the Fed might follow suit, further boosting market sentiment.

The ECB this week appears set to cut borrowing costs for the euro area for the first time since September 2019.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.55%, giving up some gains to close at 38,703.51, while the broad-based Topix rose 0.33% to end at 2,757.23.

Australia, whose exports fell to their lowest level since December 2021, saw the S&P/ASX 200 closing 0.68% higher at 7,821.8.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.23%, paring earlier gains, while mainland China's CSI 300 ended marginally lower at 3,592.25.

India's Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes rose 0.64% and 0.75%, respectively, building on Wednesday's gains as the country's National Democratic Alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, appeared set to form the next government.

South Korea's markets were closed for a public holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., Nvidia led major tech stocks higher and slightly weak labor market data gave investors hope the Federal Reserve might move to lower interest rates later this year.

The S&P500 rose 1.18% to close at 5,354.03, a fresh record, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.96% to 17,187.90, also a new record, as Nvidia shares jumped to make it the world's second most valuable company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average trailed a bit as stocks outside of technology underperformed, adding just 0.25%.

Bank of Japan's Ueda reportedly says it will be 'appropriate' to reduce bond buying

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda reportedly said it would be "appropriate" to reduce the purchases of bonds by the central bank as it unwinds its ultra-loose monetary policy.

According to Reuters, Ueda also said the BOJ will move "cautiously" in determining when and by how much it raises short-term interest rates "to avoid making any big mistakes."

As of June 4, the BOJ revealed that it holds 596.71 trillion yen ($3.83 trillion) of Japanese government securities, as well as 5.9 trillion yen worth of corporate bonds and 2.1 trillion yen in commercial paper.

Bank of Japan board member Nakamura reportedly warns inflation target may not be met

The Bank of Japan's inflation target of 2% from 2025 onwards may not be met, BOJ policymaker Toyoaki Nakamura said in a speech in Sapporo, Reuters reported Thursday.

"My view is that inflation may not reach 2% from fiscal 2025 onward" should households curtail spending and discourage companies from raising prices further, he reportedly said, adding that domestic consumption has been sluggish.

The nine-member board's median forecast made in April pegs core consumer inflation at 1.9% for both fiscal 2025 and 2026.

Australia exports drop 2.5% in April to hit lowest level since December 2021

Australian exports fell 2.5% year on year in April to hit their lowest level since 2021, with goods exports amounting to 43.32 billion Australian dollars ($28.91 billion).

The Australian bureau of statistics said the decline was driven by metal ores and minerals. Imports to Australia fell 7.2% year on year.

Due to the lower imports, the country's trade surplus for April surged to AU$6.55 billion, more than the revised AU$4.84 billion and beating Reuters expectations of a AU$5.4 billion surplus.

Foxconn raises outlook for second quarter as May revenue surges; shares up 2.6%

Multinational electronic contract manufacturer Foxconn has reported a 22% year-on-year rise in revenue in May.

The company reported a revenue of 550.16 billion new Taiwan dollars, a record high for May.

Foxconn also said that the second quarter was a traditionally "off-peak" season, but due to higher-than-expected demand from Al servers, "current visibility for the second quarter is expected to beat expectations."

Shares of Foxconn, which trades as Hon Hai Precision Industry in Taiwan, climbed 2.56% on Thursday.

SoftBank Group extends gains, up over 5%, as activist investor Elliott calls for $15 billion buyback

Shares of Japanese investment firm SoftBank Group Corp surged over 5% on Thursday, extending their 4.6% gain from the previous session.

Activist investor Elliott Management has rebuilt a stake worth more than $2 billion in SoftBank and is pressing for a $15 billion share buyback.

Separately, Tempus AI, a healthcare technology company backed by Softbank, is targeting a valuation of up to $6.10 billion for its U.S. initial public offering, according to SEC filings.

Stay with sector leaders, Allspring's Patel says

Investors should look to sector leaders right now, according to Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager for multi-asset solutions at Allspring Global Investments.

Patel pointed to Broadcom, Eaton and McKesson as specific examples of these key names that traders should consider.

"You continue to need to stay with the leaders in their sectors," Patel said on CNBC's "The Exchange." "That's what we've seen over the last couple of years — strong, big companies just get stronger and stronger."

She noted that smaller-cap companies, by comparison, have cooler growth in line with the chilled macroeconomic environment.

Nvidia hits $3 trillion market capitalization for the first time as shares pop

Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia leapt to a market cap of $3 trillion Wednesday afternoon.

Shares surged more than 4%, jumping to a fresh all-time high of $1,221.25 during the session. The stock has been on a stellar run in 2024, up 146% in 2024, as investors bet on the AI boom and Nvidia's role in supplying the chips to power it.

Nvidia is in good company among tech giants in the $3 trillion market cap club, joining the likes of Microsoft and Apple.

ISM services index rose more than expected in May

Activity in the U.S. services sector expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in May, according to a report Wednesday from the Institute for Supply Management.

The ISM services index showed that 53.8% of purchase managers surveyed reported expansion, up from 49.4% in April and better than the Dow Jones estimate of 50.7%.

Within the PMI survey, indexes for new export orders and production posted double-digit percentage increases for the month while imports tumbled. The employment index edged higher while the prices gauge nudged lower.

