Asia markets set to open higher as investors await Japan GDP and China inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mostly higher Monday as traders await China's November inflation data as well as revised economic growth data from Japan.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a higher open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,450 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,440 compared to the previous close of 39,091.17.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 19,821 lower than the HSI's last close of 19,865.85.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened to trade down 0.35%.

In the U.S. on Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh records after November jobs data came in slightly better than expected, but not so hot as to deter the Federal Reserve from cutting rates again later this month.

The broad market S&P 500 climbed 0.25% to 6,090.27. Tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.81% to 19,859.77, bolstered by gains in Tesla, Meta Platforms and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 123.19 points, or 0.28%, to close at 44,642.52.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq went on to their third straight positive week as well, rising 0.96% and 3.34%, respectively. The Dow slipped 0.6% during the period.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Lisa Kailai Han and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

— Amala Balakrishner