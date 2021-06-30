Biden to Meet With Western Governors to Discuss Record Heat Wave, Drought

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with Western governors to discuss the drought, heat waves and wildfires in the U.S. that are growing worse with climate change.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will host a virtual meeting with Western governors to discuss the drought and heat waves in the U.S. that are growing worse with climate change and how the country can better prepare for what could be a record-setting wildfire season.

The meeting comes as a devastating heat wave grips the Pacific Northwest, leaving thousands of people without power, and most of the U.S. West grapples with the worst drought in the last two decades. The conditions have already triggered wildfires in California, Nevada and Washington early in the season.

Attendees include Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Democratic governors from Oregon, California, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Colorado and Republican governors from Utah and Wyoming. Cabinet members and business leaders will also attend.

California, which is grappling with depleted reservoir levels and snowpack, will have its largest firefighting force in history working on the ground during peak fire season. The state has called on residents to limit electricity use in order to avoid blackouts in anticipation of fires after experiencing its worst season on record last year.

The president is set to increase wages for federal firefighters to $15 an hour, after a meeting last with week with the Federal Emergency Management Agency chief on the government's disaster preparedness.

Biden also announced in May that FEMA would double the funding available to help cities and states prepare for extreme weather disasters, from $500 million last to year to $1 billion this year.

The actions come as climate change fuels more frequent and severe weather disasters and scientists urge immediate action to slash global greenhouse emissions in order to avoid the most devastating effects of global warming.

Still, Biden's recent bipartisan infrastructure agreement omitted measures to combat climate change, boost spending to address worsening disasters and transition the country to a clean energy economy. Democratic lawmakers must now take up those measures through a separate reconciliation bill.