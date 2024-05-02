Cramer's Lightning Round: General Motors is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

OneMain: "...It's a little bit riskier than people would like...It's a personal loaner. But, you know what, I think the Fed is going to lower rates, so I think it's going to work for you."

SoundHound: "It's got to make money. It's losing money. It's been around forever, and it's not making money. That's no good for me."

Cracker Barrel: "We're going to do some work on that. Because I used to recommend this stock, and it has been horrendous, and I haven't looked at it in may years. So we'll come back and do that one."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

General Motors: "I like GM very much [buy, buy, buy!]."

Heartland Financial USA: "HTLF is a very good regional bank...I think you're in good hands with that one."

NextEra Energy: "It's losing too much money for me to recommend, I'm sorry.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com