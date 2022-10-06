Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
Icahn Enterprises LP: "You don't know what's in it. ... You can't make a good judgement."
FS KKR Capital Corp: "I say, pass."
GXO Logistics Inc: "Buy some here, buy some a little bit lower."
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile: "Fertilizer's in short supply and so is lithium. That makes that stock a buy in my eyes."
nCino Inc: "As much as I like nCino, I like its product, it's losing money. So, we can't buy it."
