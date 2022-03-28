Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over ArcelorMittal

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wells Fargo & Co: "Wells Fargo is the bank stock to own."

Enbridge Inc: "I like Enbridge. Wall Street doesn't like it."

NXP Semiconductors NV: "I like NXP. ... I think you got a good story there."

Inmode Ltd: "I like Inmode. I like skincare."

ArcelorMittal SA: "It's okay. Nucor's better. Nucor's a better company. I'm always going to go with Nucor because it's best in breed."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Wells Fargo and Nucor.

