Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over ArcelorMittal

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wells Fargo & Co: "Wells Fargo is the bank stock to own."

Enbridge Inc: "I like Enbridge. Wall Street doesn't like it."

NXP Semiconductors NV: "I like NXP. ... I think you got a good story there."

Inmode Ltd: "I like Inmode. I like skincare."

ArcelorMittal SA: "It's okay. Nucor's better. Nucor's a better company. I'm always going to go with Nucor because it's best in breed."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Wells Fargo and Nucor.

