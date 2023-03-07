European Markets Fall on Fed Chair Comments; HelloFresh Shares Sink 11%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets fell on Tuesday, as traders followed U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.6% at 3:10 p.m. London time after trading flat for most of the session, as all sectors slid into the red. Mining stocks led losses, down 2.35%, while retail fell 1.1%.

Powell warned interest rates are likely to be higher than central bank policymakers previously expected.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," he added.

U.S. stocks fell as the testimony began. Trade was mixed overnight in the Asia-Pacific region.

U.S. stocks open flat ahead of Powell testimony

U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as Wall Street awaited Federal Reserve Chari Jerome Powell's testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.06%. The Nasdaq Composite inched 0.04% higher.

— Samantha Subin

Schaeffler CEO: We’ve decided not to neglect opportunities in hybrid vehicles

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of the German automotive supplier, discusses its earnings and how the firm is approaching the automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles.

British pound and euro weaken against dollar

Dollar strength ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday pushed the British pound 0.3% lower on the day, as it traded at $1.198 at midday London time.

Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann said in the morning that the pound could face downward pressure if investors have not yet fully priced in hawkish signals from the Fed and the European Central Bank, Reuters reported.

The euro was 0.22% lower against the greenback at $1.0655.

The dollar also strengthened against the Swiss franc and the yen, and Treasury yields fell.

Stock markets were broadly steady ahead of the closely-watched remarks through which investors will pore for clues on the interest rate outlook.

— Jenni Reid

France rocked by pension reform strikes

Lou Benoist | Afp | Getty Images

Many trains and flights have been cancelled in France, where schools are closed and fuel deliveries are blocked from leaving refineries, as thousands of workers protest President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Thierry Cotillard, head of French supermarket group Les Mousquetaires, expects that the strike action could lead to a petrol shortage by the end of the week, according to the BBC.

The government wants to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and pass other measures to shore up the pension system, which runs a projected annual deficit of 10 billion euros ($10.73 billion) each year between 2022 and 2032

The moves are opposed by a majority of the public, and some unions are vowing rolling strike action to pressure Macron. Macron seeks to pass the reforms in parliament, where he does not have a majority, or potentially use special constitutional powers to force them through.

Markets appeared to brush off the disruption, with France's CAC 40 trading 0.15% higher by early afternoon Paris time.

— Jenni Reid

Banks and energy companies could keep paying decent dividends, portfolio manager says

Jane Shoemaker, client portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, discusses the company's latest global dividend index.

HelloFresh down 11% on adjusted 2023 outlook

Shares of HelloFresh fell as much as 11% in early trade as the company's outlook for 2023 missed expectations. Losses then recovered slightly to 9% by 8.15 a.m. London time.

The German meal kit delivery service adjusted its EBITDA for the upcoming year from 547 million euros ($585 million) to between 460 million and 540 million euros.

Co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh Dominik Richter said 2022 had posed "a whole new set of challenges" but that in a difficult macro environment the company had still posted "healthy growth rates and maintained strong levels of profitability."

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

China's exports and imports fall as trade surplus beats expectations

China saw its exports fall by 6.8% in February, declining less than expectations of a 9.4% drop, according to economists surveyed by Reuters. The drop was also less than the previous month's fall of 9.9%.

Imports also fell 10.2%, down more than expectations to see a drop of 5.5% on an annualized basis and a further decline from the previous month's contraction of 7.5%.

The economy's trade surplus in U.S. dollar terms were at $116.88 billion, higher than expected and an increase from the previous month's surplus of $78 billion.

— Jihye Lee

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 19 points higher at 7,945, Germany's DAX 20 points higher at 15,669, France's CAC up 10 points at 7,383 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 16 points at 27,953, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Irish inflation data for February, while earnings come from Greggs, Reach, Man Utd, Nielsen, Zalando, Schaeffler, Henkel, and Lego and HelloFresh.

— Holly Ellyatt