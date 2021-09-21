Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If You Make Anywhere From $30,000 to $100,000 Per Year

The average Social Security benefit is around $1,544.

With inflation on the rise, retirees are expected to get as much as a 6% cost-of-living increase in their 2022 checks to shore up their budgets.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The size of your payment, however, will be based on income from your working years, when you were born and the age when you decide to start receiving benefits.

Luckily, CNBC did the math for a wide range of salaries, and we can estimate future benefits if you make between $30,000 and $100,000 per year.

Remember: Social Security generally was not envisioned as your sole source of money for retirement, and the totals are always changing.

Watch this video for a breakdown of how much you will get and how your monthly benefit will be calculated based on multiple different salaries.

More from Invest in You:

How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees

Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame

How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.